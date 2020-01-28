TurtleCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $660,297.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $660,297.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 64,343,822,199 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

