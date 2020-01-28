U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Sol Khazani acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,950 shares of company stock valued at $56,226. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,437. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

