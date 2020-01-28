Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.