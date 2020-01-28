UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €76.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.11 ($68.73).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €67.90 ($78.95) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 12-month high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

