UBS Group Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $244.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $222.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

NYSE CI traded up $4.96 on Tuesday, reaching $204.91. The company had a trading volume of 270,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average is $178.65. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,720,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,211,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

