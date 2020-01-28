UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBS. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of UBS opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

