UBS Group Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.15 ($87.38).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded down €0.58 ($0.67) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €67.12 ($78.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,232,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.13 and its 200-day moving average is €68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a fifty-two week high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.