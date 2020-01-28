Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) Shares Down 5.4%

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPLC) dropped 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 797,698 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 651,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ultra Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.24 million for the quarter.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLC)

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.