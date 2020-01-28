Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

