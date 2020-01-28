Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 253,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

