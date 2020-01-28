Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Trading Up 0.4%

Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Union Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

