United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10, RTT News reports. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UTX stock opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.77 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

