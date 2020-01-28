Usca Ria LLC Acquires 2,726 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $979,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

NYSE NSC opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $162.73 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

