Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 185.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $123.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

