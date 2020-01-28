Usca Ria LLC Buys 307 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after buying an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hubbell by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hubbell by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other Hubbell news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $176,990.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $149.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.