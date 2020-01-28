Usca Ria LLC Buys 374 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 113,234 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 110,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 88.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

