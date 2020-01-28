Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $123.61 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.33. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

