Usca Ria LLC Purchases 479 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,854,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,484,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 471,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 124,993 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 58,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.88. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.