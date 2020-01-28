Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

