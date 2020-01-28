Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $2,455,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

