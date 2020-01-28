USDX Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a market cap of $664,805.00 and $1,720.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00062881 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015121 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000661 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006181 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,112 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

