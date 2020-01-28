Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 706,200 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315,137 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,042,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $18,871,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.26. 10,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $267.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

