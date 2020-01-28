Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1,112.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC grew its position in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BCE by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,278,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 331,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 362,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. 26,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.