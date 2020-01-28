Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,509,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,977,000 after purchasing an additional 261,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 724,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 222,815 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,337 shares of company stock worth $10,499,089 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. 30,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,022. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

