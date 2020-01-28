Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 341.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 124,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 272.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 259.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $329,850.00. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,300,037. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,817. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

