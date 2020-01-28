Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.24 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,237 shares of company stock worth $22,555,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

