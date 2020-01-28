Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 438.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 13,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,724. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

