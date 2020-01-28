Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 468,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VHI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 1,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,701. The company has a market cap of $569.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Valhi has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.