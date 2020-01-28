VanEck Vectors Double Long Euro ETN (NYSEARCA:URR) Shares Down 12.9%

VanEck Vectors Double Long Euro ETN (NYSEARCA:URR) shares fell 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04, 366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Double Long Euro ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Double Long Euro ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.