Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 953.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

