Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.