Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.