Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 127,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

VNQI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,018. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17.

