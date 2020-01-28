Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 255,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,597. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $80.57 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.