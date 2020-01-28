Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,955. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.