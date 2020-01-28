Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $41,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,864. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

