Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.03. 81,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.