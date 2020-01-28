Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 1,227 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,185,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

