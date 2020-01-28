Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

VBLT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

VBLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 4,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

