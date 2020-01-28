Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.96

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.96 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.57), with a volume of 29906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.66.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

