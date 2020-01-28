VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.26

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $52.13. VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN shares last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 409,103 shares.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

