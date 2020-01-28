Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

