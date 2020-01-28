Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 235.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,159,624 shares of company stock valued at $23,136,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,698,746. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

