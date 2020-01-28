Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,181.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $27.44 on Tuesday, reaching $1,855.78. 1,670,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,345. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,839.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,814.22. The company has a market cap of $910.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

