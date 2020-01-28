Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $165.67 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

