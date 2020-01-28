Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $150.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.86. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $153.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

