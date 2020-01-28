Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,563. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.