Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 201 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

VFC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,520. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

