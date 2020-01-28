Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,637,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 468,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 346,542 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. 39,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,946. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen cut Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

