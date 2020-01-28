Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. TH Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,574,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.86. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $534.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.